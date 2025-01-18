MAGS: Magnificent 7's High Growth Cadence Remains Promising - Buy At Any Pullback

Juxtaposed Ideas
(12min)

Summary

  • MAGS remains a compelling ETF Buy for investors seeking high growth through the Magnificent 7 stocks, thanks to their robust long-term prospects.
  • Much of their outperformance is attributed to the ongoing cloud super cycle, robust e-commerce demand, and market leading smartphone/ EV sales.
  • This is on top of the improved margin of safety from the recent correction from December 2024 peaks, a common trend that we have observed in prior earning seasons.
  • If anything, MAGS' average P/E Ratio of 33.85x remains relatively reasonable when compared to other popular ETFs, including SPY, QQQ, and SMH.
  • We shall further discuss why we believe the MAGS ETF is likely to remain supported at its uptrend bullish line, building upon the rich 1Y returns of +61.1%.

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

MAGS Remains A Compelling High Growth Buy For Discerning Investor - Buy At Any Dip

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

