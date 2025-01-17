Cleveland-Cliffs: A US Steel Deal Might Not Be Enough To Revive This Old Business
- CLF's potential acquisition of US Steel (X) faces significant risks, including high debt levels and uncertain benefits from X's assets like Big River Steel.
- The current steel market climate is weak, with declining prices and demand, particularly affecting key sectors like automotive and manufacturing.
- CLF's CEO has been inconsistent about pursuing X, creating uncertainty and potentially undermining investor confidence.
- Despite the acquisition risks, CLF's authorized share buyback program remains a key appeal, offering potential returns to investors amidst the ongoing market volatility.
