Medical Properties: The Market Is Finally Starting To Understand

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust's tenant, Prospect Medical, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but shares rose 7.8% as the market anticipated this and viewed it as de-risking.
  • Despite Prospect's issues, Medical Properties Trust's exposure is limited, with Prospect accounting for only 6.8% of total assets and no recent rent payments.
  • Medical Properties Trust aims to protect its California hospitals and complete the sale of Prospect's Connecticut facilities, expecting minimal impairments on its $509.7 million assets.
  • The stock remains a 'strong buy' due to its significant discount to book value, even with potential asset write-offs being minor in the grand scheme.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Female healthcare worker discussing with male medical staff at hospital

Maskot

The past few days have been a very interesting time for shareholders of hospital REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). On January 12th, news broke that one of its tenants, Prospect Medical, filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
33.28K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News