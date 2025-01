Rewey Asset Management is a boutique, value-oriented investment management firm dedicated to the needs of high net worth individuals and family offices with a fundamental driven research approach that focuses on long-term capital appreciation and downside risk management. Our investment philosophy is grounded in three fundamental pillars of financial strength, ability to grow and valuation. This approach allows us to identify companies that have the ability to deliver robust profitability over time, while avoiding those that take on excess financial leverage. It also allows us to be selective when the market offers a compelling valuation opportunity, rather than follow the herd into dangerous market bubbles. Rewey Asset Management is a registered investment advisor in the state of New Jersey