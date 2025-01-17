Columbia Capital Allocation Portfolios Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. equity markets outperformed globally in Q4 2024, with the S&P 500 and Russell 3000 indices rising, while international and bond markets saw negative returns.
- Columbia Capital Allocation Series portfolios underperformed their benchmarks due to style and asset allocation decisions, despite positive contributions from U.S. equities and high-yield bonds.
- Maintained preference for U.S. equities over international, and emerging markets over developed; favored investment-grade debt and Treasury inflation-protected securities amid inflation concerns.
- Positive equity outlook persists, but cautious on U.S. large-cap valuations; fixed-income markets fairly priced with stable stock-bond correlations aiding diversification.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.