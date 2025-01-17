Can The Bull Market Sustain Itself?

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Getting into a richer data-driven environment with recent earnings (0:30). Positive blue chip results (2:30). TikTok ban coming? (5:50) Tech in the time of Trump (9:30). Market's rate cut conviction (13:35).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, welcome back to the Wall Street Breakfast podcast, our weekly look back, I suppose. Welcome back to the show.

Brian Stewart: Thank you. Great to be back.

RS: Talk to us. Where's your head at this week? What are you looking at the markets, and would you say are the top stories that we should be thinking about as we close out one week and look ahead to another?

BS: I think the interesting events of this week or the interesting flip that's been happening over the last couple of days is that we're getting into a more kind of data-rich environment.

The earnings season is getting rolling. We had the big banks report this week. So that's a harbinger of the more company-specific data that's going to come out over the next several weeks, which is a change from the sort of late December, early January period where we were just kind of going on economic data and not much else.

So I think we're moving out of kind of a vibes market and moving into a more kind of data-driven market.

RS: So what would you say are the biggest vibes that you're picking up, and what would you say is the data that you're most paying attention to?

BS: I think the concern, especially if you're bullish, is we're coming off two bumper years for the S&P 500. So the question is whether or not that bull market can sustain itself through another year, especially one playing out to be more uncertain, maybe in terms of just the basic economic situation going.

I think it's a worry of whether or not the bullish sentiment that we've had recently is going to become more fleeting. And we're going to get to a place where we're going to have to digest some of the gains that we've had in recent years and move into a more cautious period.

In terms of data that we're looking for, obviously the economic data is going to be important looking at what the Fed's going to do. However, next week is pretty sparse in terms of that information. It's going to be a stock pickers market, I think, for the next few weeks as we get the earnings coming in.

RS: What are you looking for earnings wise, and what have you heard so far from the market?

BS: So just in terms of what's behind us, the bank earnings were the biggest ones. And those came in a very positive way. The market responded very positively to the incoming banking information.

So just to give a few examples, Citigroup (C) was up 7% in the past week, Wells Fargo (WFC) was up 6%, Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) are both up about 4%. These are companies that already had pretty good showings. They're up 30% on the year going into the earnings report. So obviously, there was enough there for investors to kind of keep that run going.

The question becomes whether or not that can carry over. One of the interesting aspects of the past week is that there were a lot of old economy stocks that did well. There weren't a lot of standouts in the past week. There just wasn't a lot of information to drive a breakout among larger stocks.

But oil companies did well, especially the oil majors. Last week you had Exxon Mobil (XOM), just as an example, was up about 4%. ConocoPhillips (COP) was also up about 4%. You had industrial stocks, so you had Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT) and GE (GE) were examples of companies that were doing well.

You have a period where technology was sluggish in the past week, and you see more of the blue chippers doing better. And so the question is whether technology can retake the lead in that.

One counter example to what I'm saying is Tesla (TSLA), which was up about 8% in the past week. And I think that's more of a look into kind of Elon Musk's prominent place in the new administration and just sort of a bet that the post-election jump that the company had will be something that it can hold on to.

RS: With the financial stocks that reported and that we saw the nice bump, as you mentioned last week when we were discussing, looking ahead to those earnings, you were saying that we needed to wait and see in terms of whether or not the rally is justified.

Are we still in a wait and see period there? And how long is that wait and see period, would you say?

BS: I think in terms of financial stocks, specifically, we kind of passed the test. There's a question of whether or not there's going to be a consolidation at some point. I mean, obviously there has to be eventually.

I think if you're an investor in the financials, you would be looking at the individual company and checking out their valuation versus the competitors and kind of doing a fundamentals check from there. If you're looking to the broader market, I think you're going to have to kind of look sector by sector.

Next week, in terms of bellwethers, you have Netflix (NFLX) coming out earlier in the week. You have United Airlines (UAL) coming out. So those are leaders in terms of when their earnings are coming. They're coming in kind of early in the cycle. So I think those will kind of set the tone for the rest of those.

And then if you're looking for sort of the next financial play, if that's the area that we're focused on, American Express (AXP) is announcing at the end of next week. So it's a straggler when it comes to the financial earnings. So that's one where the good news might already be priced into that stock so you're kind of behind the curve if you're betting on that.

RS: And in terms of looking at the week ahead, a lot is resting on Sunday, Monday. Sunday in terms of the TikTok ban that is, in your opinion, going to happen? What are your thoughts there?

BS: Yeah, I have to say, further out, if you were to ask me a month ago, whether the TikTok ban would happen, I would have said, no they'll figure this out. But as we're coming to the deadline, I'm thinking about it in terms of how Congress handles the budget cliffs, they went into the debt ceiling and things like that.

A lot of times they'll kind of go to the deadline, or they'll push it a couple days past the deadline and sort of work it out there. You know, it's Washington, so they're not really motivated to make the change until the bad things already happened.

So, I would now bet that we're probably going to see the TikTok ban go into place and then have to sort of retroactively fix it. But who knows? I think it's more up in the air than it used to be. I think people were sort of betting on some sort of solution to have happened by now.

In terms of TikTok, generally, I mean, that's not a publicly traded stock directly (BDNCE). So it's not something that the investors can bet on. And I think I'd be looking at it sort of past the social media space into kind of what will the incoming Trump administration be like?

There were a lot of bets made of business friendly environments, low regulation kind of situation. And this is sort of the first big test of that is to what extent is the government meddling in the private market.

And so the question becomes whether or not the new administration can kind of lead some sort of process that would save TikTok either before, obviously this administration can't do it before the deadline, because deadline comes before inauguration, but whether or not they can kind of put something in place as quickly afterwards as possible.

RS: Yeah, it's interesting. I feel like there's a lot being talked about. You just mentioned Musk before this discussion around TikTok, and in terms of who's exactly leading these conversations, but certainly a lot of conversations being had around what tech policy is going to be. And a lot of leaders in the tech space seem to be jockeying for position.

What are you seeing? Monday is Inauguration Day. It's also Martin Luther King Day. First of all, do you know is that typical them coinciding? Do you have any historical things to point to?

BS: Inauguration Day is in the Constitution, so it always happens on the 20th. Martin Luther King is the Monday. It's basically this Monday, you know, in the calendar. And so that moves around. So it only coincides once in a while. It's not like it's a usual thing to have the holiday happen on inauguration day.

I have to say this is the first time in my memory that that's happened. It doesn't mean it hasn't happened. I’m just sort of don't remember it very well. So yeah, no, I wouldn't expect, if you're an investor for this to happen on inauguration day again in a while.

RS: Yeah, it definitely feels like an interesting synchronicity. And one of my favorite Martin Luther King quotes is him saying that the arc of the universe bends towards a just place.

And as we're talking about all these policies being worked out, and who's in charge, and who's not in charge, and who should be in charge and what they should be doing, what are your thoughts maybe if we could? Because there's a lot of conversation about AI and tech and its place in the marketplace and who's going to come out the winner maybe aside from Nvidia (NVDA).

Any thoughts kind of as we go from one administration into another on tech? And also maybe even, you know, we mentioned Musk, and I'm thinking when you're talking about the oil majors being up this past week, what does it look like for the EV players who there has been, so much touted about policy wise?

Anyways, maybe your thoughts on like sectors as we go into a new administration and what investors maybe can be chewing on as we make that transition.

BS: Yeah, one interesting point that I would make about TikTok is, when we're talking about a policy that affects one company or even a handful of companies, TikTok is not a central economic pillar.

So, it's not when the financial crisis, when the government jumped in and did bailouts for even a company like Ford (F) or GM (GM), those were much more kind of integrated into the overall economy than TikTok is.

The difference is TikTok is a much sort of larger mind share, just in terms of culture. So I think it's a larger cultural institution than it is an economic institution. And so the question then becomes sort of, what is that enough of a motivation for Congress?

I think also there's an interesting sort of generational split. There's been a lot of talk over recent years. I mean, Biden moving out, Trump moving in sort of one boomer turning over the reins to another boomer in the White House. Do members of Congress, and especially in the Senate and the White House, do they recognize how TikTok is being consumed by a younger generation and how important to their daily life that is?

And so will those ripple effects be something that an older congressman is going to appreciate sort of as viscerally as they would like if, if Ford was being shut down or something like that.

So I think there's this sort of interesting conversation to be had just sort of around TikTok and how that sort of fits into how congressional policy gets made or will get made. If we're looking more into the broader kind of conversation about tech, I think some just sort of like pivot points to keep in mind is sort of antitrust policy, whether or not a company like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or a company like Amazon (AMZN), whether the Justice Department is going to have an eye on them in terms of antitrust situations.

And honestly, it's not an easy question because on that side of the political spectrum, there's a split of just the traditional business friendly kind of Republicans, sort of your average Republican over the last 30, 40 years has been kind of let the market sort it out. But you also have sort of a populist Republican that Trump speaks to, which is much more willing to be aggressive in the market and with regulation. So, I think there's sort of like a pro-antitrust and an anti-antitrust, if that even makes sense, in terms of that.

And then similarly, if you look at the tariff issues, a typical sort of old school Republican would be very much opposed to tariffs because they interrupt the normal flow of the market. But the populist sort of side of the party now is much more willing to jump in.

And so as you asked specifically about AI, and so I think it's an interesting question and I don't really have a great crystal ball on how things are going to fall out. But the typical kind of pro-business Republican would probably just sort of let AI sort of run and see where it lands.

But I do think that there's sort of a feeling that, even proponents of like, Musk is a great example, even proponents of AI are throwing up warning flags about the long-term safety of allowing various sort of infrastructure to be decided by AI. And so there might be a really healthy debate that even within sort of Republican Party or on that side of the political spectrum about how much intervention from the government is necessary to maintain safety as we move forward.

RS: Yeah. Speaking of policies, anything to point to Fed-wise or macro-wise, rates-wise, any changes, any thoughts there?

BS: No, I mean, we have the inflation data come in this past week. It was mostly in line with expectations, if not a little hot. If you look at the kind of market activity and then what it says about the Fed, it's pretty much where it was last week.

Basically 97%, 98% chance that we're going to get the Fed holding rates the same at the meeting later this month, which is in line with what it is. So basically, the market is convinced. You're never going to see the market give kind of a 100% prediction. So 97%, 98% is about as sure as the market's going to get that we're going to get the Fed leaving rates the same later this month.

And then if you look ahead to the March meeting, it's 68%. So that's still pretty sure that we're going to be waiting. So it's not until later this year that you get sort of 50-50. And you don't get to the market betting on a rate cut until sort of the June period.

You're looking at sort of the May-June time period that the market's sort of thinking that the next rate cut is going to happen. I will say that the market is still pretty sure that the next move is going to be lower. So we're still just sort of piecing out like what the pacing of that easier policy is going to be, and inflation is going to be a big determiner of that.

I would just say if you're sort of betting on Fed policy, then the inflation data is the point that you want to look at. The labor market's been sort of, there was a big reaction to the most recent jobs report thinking that it was a little hot and that that would sort of like drive inflation. But I really think the inflation data itself is probably going to be the most important data to look for going forward.

RS: And anything to add in terms of the bond market and how investors should be digesting that side of things?

BS: Yeah, as I mentioned, the economic calendar is pretty light next week, but one thing that is on the calendar is some bond auctions. So I would take a look at, and that's a little inside baseball.

I don't know that every investor would know how to kind of like digest the results of a bond auction and see how it fits. But even if you don't have a great insider knowledge of the bond market, you can just sort of check the bond market reaction, the treasury response to those auctions and just sort of see where they're at.

I think that'll kind of set the tone for just sort of the appetite that bond traders have for more supply in the various yield ranges, just to kind of see where things are going.

RS: Anything else to point to in terms of the market, things to pay attention to, investors should be aware of?

BS: We're not going to know anything more on January 21st than we knew on January 20th. Really, I mean, it's obviously a pageant more than an event.

RS: I was going to say, we're going to know what people wore.

BS: I was trying to think of how one would trade that.

RS: I am sure there are ways.

BS: Yeah. Yeah, I don't know. There should be a betting market, right?

I do think the tone setting that's going to happen in the early stages of the Trump administration is going to be very interesting because there was a outsized reaction to the election results.

There was the Trump rally that happened. And for the most part, we've kind of stuck those gains. I mean, it wasn't like a huge correction happens in the wake of that. So there's an overall positive business-related response to the incoming administration.

And so it's important to see how that promise kind of becomes a reality in terms of policy. So, it'll be very interesting to see - they always point to the first hundred days of the administration, that's the famous Roosevelt time period when the new deal was kind of built.

So I think if you look at the first hundred days, the first 3 months of the Trump administration, I think you'll have a good idea of how things are going to look over the next 4 years.

RS: I think we went a whole conversation without talking about Bitcoin, but here we are. Thank you, Brian, for the conversation. A happy Inauguration, Martin Luther King Day to you.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.