Nebius Group: A Hidden AI Gem At A Reasonable Price

Jan. 17, 2025 12:35 PM ETNebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Stock
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Nebius Group N.V. is an $8-billion market cap tech company offering total infrastructure for the global AI market.
  • I believe Nebius will expand its capacity and operations by leaps and bounds driven by its top-notch tech solutions, ambitious plans, and support from major IT giants like Nvidia.
  • I also like to see Arkady Volozh being the firm's founder and CEO - his past success in Yandex (Russia's biggest IT firm) should add tremendous value to NBIS investors.
  • I calculate the FY2025 P/S ratio of 8.66x - NBIS is too undervalued in today's environment, taking into account its prospective growth rates.
  • In the long run, I hope to see a multibagger, but I know it's too early to tell. We're going to see, but unless something seriously wrong happens, I'm going to be extremely bullish.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Artificial intelligence green circuit board

J Studios

Intro & Thesis

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a $8-billion market cap tech company offering total infrastructure for the global AI market. Its main product, Nebius, is an AI cloud service that offers GPU clusters and development platforms. The group also has Toloka

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
11.68K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NBIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News