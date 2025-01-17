Chicago Atlantic BDC: Unique Cannabis Focused BDC With Potential

The Gaming Dividend
4.45K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) offers a unique investment focus on the cannabis industry, with 77% of its portfolio in cannabis-related debt investments.
  • Despite a 22% price decline since inception, LIEN boasts a high dividend yield of 12.4%, supported by solid net investment income and a recent 36% dividend raise.
  • LIEN's portfolio is diversified with 23% non-cannabis investments and benefits from senior secured first lien debt, reducing overall risk.
  • Regulatory risks exist, but LIEN's focus on limited license states and potential growth in legalized cannabis markets present significant upside opportunities.
Sunrise over Chicago River

Bjarte Rettedal/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

I've discussed tons of different business development companies in the past, but never covered a BDC as unique as Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN). What differentiates LIEN from other business development companies is the fact that they specifically invest

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
4.45K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LIEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LIEN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LIEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LIEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News