Will The BoJ Save The Yen And Sink GBP/JPY?

Jan. 17, 2025 12:35 PM ETFXY, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF
Dean Popplewell
3.3K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Weak UK retail sales and GDP data has put pressure on the British pound.
  • Rumors suggest the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may hike rates next week, which could impact the yen and GBP/JPY.
  • On shorter time frames (daily and hourly), there’s potential for a bounce and retest of broken trendlines, with resistance levels around 191.50 and 193.00.

Japan"s new banknotes. Image of a large number of 10,000 yen notes laid out.

loveshiba

By Zain Vawda

The British pound remains under pressure following a surprisingly weak retail sales report this morning. This follows up from a disappointing GDP report for November, which fell short of market expectations.

UK retail sales unexpectedly

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell
3.3K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXY--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust ETF
YCL--
ProShares Ultra Yen ETF
YCS--
ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF
FXB--
Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust ETF
GBBEF--
iPath® GBP/USD Exchange Rate ETN
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News