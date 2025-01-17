Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Dana Nolan

Thank you, Christine. Welcome to Regions' fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding our results.

Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, today's prepared remarks and Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Turner

Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today.

This was a year of records at Regions, with our performance driven by consistent focus on superior service as well as soundness, profitability and growth. Our Capital Markets and Wealth Management businesses, as well as our Treasury Management products and services, all generated record revenue in 2024.

This morning, we reported strong full year earnings of $1.8 billion, resulting in earnings per share of $1.93, and a top-quartile return on average tangible common equity of