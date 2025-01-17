2024 brought me back to a core Stoic principle that I hold close to my heart: the dichotomy of control. Here’s the gist: Some things are within our power - our values, our character, our decisions - and some aren’t - like your brother-in-law’s random (and possibly dumb) comment, your spouse’s mood, or
Embracing Stock Market Stoicism
Summary
- The market can price our stocks however it pleases on a month-to-month - or even year-to-year - basis. We have to remember that these market prices are merely opinions, not final verdicts.
- The Stoics teach us to focus our energy on what we can influence (our process) and accept what we can't (the market's whims).
- The market may be reaching crazy valuations and doing crazy things (that is what markets often do). One thing we can control is how we react to the market.
