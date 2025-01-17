Glencore: M&A In 2025 Could Ignite This Stock

Jan. 17, 2025 2:00 PM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF) Stock
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Glencore's market cap has dropped from over $70 billion to below $57 billion, making it a potential takeover target in 2025.
  • Despite recent declines, commodity demand is expected to rise due to population growth, persistent inflation, and long development times for new projects.
  • The Trump administration's policies could spur M&A activity in the mining sector, enhancing economies of scale and profitability.
  • Rumors of a Glencore-Rio Tinto merger could create the largest mining company, potentially offering a substantial premium for Glencore shares.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Glencore company sign at the headquarters in Zug, Switzerland

Marlon Trottmann

In a May 9, 2024, Seeking Alpha article on the prospects of Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), I concluded:

GLNCY is not only a leading commodity trading company but also ranks as the sixth-largest mining company by market cap, with a

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
29.73K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLCNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLCNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLCNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News