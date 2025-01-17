In this article, I will explain to you, why I adopted a “hold” position on NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) which went public at the end of 2020 and has very positive studies and research, but unfortunately not
NuScale Power: Hold The Cash Burning SMR Firm
Summary
- I adopt a "hold" position on NuScale Power Corporation due to positive developments concerning financials and profitability ratios.
- NuScale's innovative SMR technology and significant contracts, including with Fluor and Alphabet, have driven stock price increases in 2024.
- Despite promising business developments, the company's revenue has been declining, and net income has remained negative since 2022.
- Technical analysis suggests a potential decline to $15, with risks and challenges including regulatory approvals and market demand influencing stock performance.
