Skechers: Still A Buy Based On Performance And Valuation
Summary
- Skechers' focus on comfort and competitive pricing has driven strong market performance, with stable revenue growth outpacing industry averages and impressive 5-year compound growth rates.
- Rising marginal operational costs to create demand pose a significant challenge for Skechers.
- Thanks to robust economic stimulus measures by the Chinese government, we may see an improvement in Chinese market sales.
- Market research institutions forecast a growth rate from 6.61% to 9.9% for the global sportswear industry.
- With a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a fair value estimate of $78.4, I recommend a buy rating for Skechers.
