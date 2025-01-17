Bank OZK (OZK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Staley - Managing Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

George Gleason - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jake Munn - President, Corporate and Institutional Banking

Brannon Hamblen - President

Tim Hicks - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Matt Olney - Stephens

Nicholas Holowko - UBS

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bank OZK Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jay Staley, Managing Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Jay Staley

Good morning. I'm Jay Staley, Managing Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Bank OZK. Thank you for joining our call this morning and participating in our question-and-answer session.

In today's Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements about our expectations, estimates, and outlook for the future. Please refer to our earnings release, management comments and other public filings for more information on the various factors and risks that may cause actual results or outcomes to vary from those projected in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Joining me on the call to take your questions are George Gleason, Chairman and CEO; Brannon Hamblen, President; Tim Hicks, Chief Financial Officer; Cindy Wolfe, Chief Operating Officer, and Jake Munn, President, Corporate and Institutional Banking.

We will now open up the lines for