Tripadvisor: Trim This Stock Amid Deteriorating Performance
Summary
- I am downgrading Tripadvisor, Inc. to neutral due to decelerating revenue trends and lack of meaningful catalysts for growth.
- Tripadvisor's merger with Liberty Tripadvisor, positioned as a buyback, reduces structural complexity but drains critical liquidity, impacting growth prospects.
- Meanwhile, fundamentals for the business continue to decline, with Tripadvisor and Viator both seeing decelerating trends.
- TRIP stock's valuation is appealing at <6x forward revenue, but its discount versus peers reflects its waning profitability while competitors are growing.
