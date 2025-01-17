Interactive Brokers: Great Quality, Bad Price

Summary

  • Recommend holding Interactive Brokers stock due to its high client growth, ROE, and margins, despite trading at a 30% premium to its 3-year average P/E.
  • IBKR's competitive advantages include low margin fees, high automation, and a robust service offering, attracting sophisticated traders and ensuring high margins.
  • IBKR shows strong financial health with the highest revenue growth among peers, but currently trades at a high valuation, suggesting a cautious hold.
  • Potential risks include high client asset growth and earnings momentum, but a price correction would offer a better investment opportunity.

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock. The company has a different proposition than its competitors, and this has yielded results such as higher client growth, high ROE, and high margins.

More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

