SPMO Holds S&P 500 Stocks While Overcoming 2025's Biggest Risk
Summary
- SPMO is a momentum ETF on the S&P 500, with an expense ratio of 0.13%, a low dividend yield, and strong capital appreciation abilities.
- The S&P 500 has hit initial support, with over 70% of stocks below the EMA50 and RSI above 50, before bouncing.
- The S&P 500's P/E ratio is 30x, but declining earnings growth estimates put growth stocks at risk.
- SPMO has shown resilience during the recent downturn, thanks to its high exposure to financial stocks.
- SPMO's momentum strategy has demonstrated its ability to adapt to various market scenarios.
