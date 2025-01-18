For nearly two months, Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock has been range-bound and traded at around $30 per share. All the previous positive and negative developments at this stage have been priced in and Super Micro’s shares are
Super Micro Computer: This Is The Turning Point
Summary
- Super Micro Computer's stock is at a turning point, awaiting audited earnings reports by February 25 to avoid delisting.
- The company experienced explosive growth due to AI demand but faced setbacks, including delayed filings and investigations, causing stock depreciation.
- Preliminary Q1 earnings show promising revenue, and a new auditor, BDO USA, is in place, with the potential for significant stock upside if no wrongdoing is found.
- Major risks include possible delisting and loss of key orders if reports aren't filed on time, making timely release crucial for recovery and stock appreciation.
