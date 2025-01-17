Ever since the Federal Reserve started cutting interest rates, the 10-year treasury yield has risen substantially to 4.68%, and it is just approximately 30 bps away from the five-year all-time highs. Based on
JPMorgan: Q4 Earnings, Consolidated Environment For Loan Growth
Summary
- JPMorgan Chase exceeded Q4 expectations with $1.21 billion higher revenue and GAAP EPS of $4.81, showcasing robust economic performance.
- The steepening yield curve and higher loan volumes led JPMorgan to provide an optimistic NII guidance of $94 billion for FY 25.
- Despite a slight overvaluation, JPMorgan remains a "buy" due to strong return on tangible common equity and potential regulatory easing.
- Risks include market volatility normalization and higher rates affecting other business areas, but JPMorgan's diversified portfolio mitigates these concerns.
