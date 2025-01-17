As a fundamentally oriented blog and investor, it’s not often a chart leads off an earnings preview, but it’s warranted for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) given the yawning earnings gap that exists for the stock between $700 and $740 per share.
Netflix Earnings Preview: Downside Risk Is $700, But The Streaming Giant Should Print A Good Quarter
Summary
- When Netflix reports their Q4 ’24 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, January 21 ’25, street consensus is expecting $10.1 billion in revenue, $2.2 billion in operating income and $4.20 in EPS.
- All investors will be looking at the 2nd pass at 2025 guidance, which analysts currently have modeled at $43.67 billion in revenue and EPS of $23.85.
- Current March ’25 quarterly estimates are expecting 12% revenue growth, 18% operating income and 10% EPS growth.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
