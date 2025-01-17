Big Returns In Surprising Places
Summary
- In a recent paper, Bessembinder studied the performance of more than 29,000 stocks from 1925 through 2023.
- Looking back at stocks with a minimum of 20 years of returns, the study found that Nvidia had the greatest annualized compound return, which should surprise no one.
- Looking further back, though, of the stocks that have been around since 1925, the three with the biggest gains were Altria, Vulcan Materials, and Kansas City Southern.
