The Indian economy ended 2024 on a whimper. Its manufacturing PMI declined to an 11-month low in November while the output price index was at an 11-year high. It wasn’t a good combination for the high-growth emerging market. Not surprisingly, the
INDA: A Compelling Value After A Big Pullback, Technical Support In Play
Summary
- I have a buy rating on INDA due to its compelling valuation, robust long-term EPS growth, and solid corporate earnings trends despite recent economic softness.
- India's manufacturing PMI hit an 11-month low, and output prices reached an 11-year high, impacting INDA's 2024 performance, underperforming the S&P 500.
- INDA's portfolio is concentrated in Financials, Technology, and Consumer stocks, with a P/E ratio of 20.5 and a long-term EPS growth rate of 32%.
- Despite technical concerns like a bearish death cross and oversold RSI, INDA's pullback to key support levels presents a 'buy the dip' opportunity.
