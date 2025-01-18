CEF Weekly Review: CEF Tender Offers Kick Off The Year

Summary

  • We review the CEF market valuation and performance through the second week of January and highlight recent market action.
  • CEF market activity has had mixed performance with MLPs and Utilities up, Convertibles down, and sector discounts tightening despite NAV declines.
  • Tender offers are a key theme, with funds like Virtus Total Return Fund and Muni CEF EIM offering high pro-ration factors and potential alpha.
  • Distribution changes were notable, with PIMCO cutting distributions on RCS and PCM, emphasizing the importance of defensive strategies in current markets.
Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up – highlighting individual fund news and events – as well as the top-down – providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide

