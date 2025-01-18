There are high hopes for small caps this year. At least when it comes to EPS growth estimates. The consensus calls for a 44% jump in YoY per-share profits for domestic small companies, and if that were to verify, it would sharply outpace
IJR: The Time Is Now To Be In Small Caps
Summary
- I reiterate a buy rating on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF due to its compelling valuation, imminent EPS growth, and strong long-term technical trends.
- IJR offers exposure to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, featuring a low expense ratio and a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500.
- Despite recent volatility, IJR's portfolio is well-diversified with a focus on value and cyclical stocks, making it sensitive to interest rate changes.
- Technical analysis shows IJR's primary trend is bullish, with strong support and potential for significant upside if it breaks through resistance levels.
