This piece is part of a series that dives deeper into the most prevalent themes of this year's iteration of our flagship research piece, Charting Disruption. This feature focuses on robotics, as part of a larger section on
Robotics: Breakthroughs In Automation
Summary
- Robotics is central to the application of AI to the real world.
- Advancements achieved in AI in the last few years should help unlock new robotics use cases across industrial and services sectors.
- Industrial applications of robotics, particularly to manufacturing, stand to benefit from growing labor costs in the U.S. as well as growing demand from precision industries such as semiconductor and EV manufacturing.
- An inflection point in robotics may emerge when humanoid technology development speeds up and sees broader adoption.
