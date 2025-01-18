Forget IWM, I'm Buying RVT For My Small Cap Trade

John Bowman
3.52K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Small caps remain a strong investment, with small caps still maintaining the potential for outperformance against large caps.
  • This articles compares the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which I have previously recommended, to the Royce Small-Cap Trust, which offers the potential for even further outperformance.
  • RVT's superb track record and high yield make it attractive for both income and growth investors, but tax considerations are crucial.
  • Investors should weigh RVT's persistent discount to NAV and potential risks against its historical performance before investing.

Great Dane looking at a Chihuahua sitting, isolated on white

GlobalP

Introduction

My regular readers will know that I've been very bullish on small cap stocks for some time now, especially with rates falling and the growing gap between small and large caps that has been going on for some

This article was written by

John Bowman
3.52K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in shares of RVT over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IWM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IWM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWM
--
RVT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News