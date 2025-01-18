The stock market has spent the first few trading weeks of 2025 retreating from December highs, and the general consensus around AI stocks seems to be that they're overpriced and due for a correction. This is not true of the
C3.ai: Don't Fret The Baker Hughes Deal, This Dip Is An Excellent Buy
Summary
- C3.ai's stock is undervalued at ~7x forward revenue, down ~25% from December highs, presenting a strong buying opportunity.
- Concerns about the June 2025 expiration of the Baker Hughes reseller agreement are overblown; C3.ai's customer base has significantly diversified since its IPO.
- C3.ai's revenue growth accelerated to 29% y/y in its most recent quarter, its largest sequential leap in over a year.
- A new deal with Microsoft Azure through 2030 has the potential to dwarf the Baker Hughes deal, increasing the effective number of C3.ai salespeople from hundreds to tens of thousands.
