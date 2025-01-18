Our 2025 investment outlook gives a likely base case scenario for the US and other economies around the world. Clients might also anticipate two alternate scenarios - an upside and a downside - along with swing factors that could alter expectations. What are the
2025 Investment Outlook: Soft Landing And What Comes Next
Summary
- Lower interest rates may make risk assets more attractive as central banks bring down inflation without a recession.
- A policy mistake could cause global growth to undershoot, but central banks would likely cut rates to counteract it.
- Global growth could be stronger than expected with falling inflation and rate cuts setting up a global 'Goldilocks' environment.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.