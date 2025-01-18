The price of silver has been on a steady climb as demand continues to outstrip supply of the precious metal. Daniel Ghali, Senior Commodity Strategist with TD Securities, explains why he believes that years of underinvestment in silver mining may
Are Silver Markets Sleepwalking Into A Supply Shortage?
Summary
- Why silver could be sleepwalking into a potential supply vs. demand squeeze.
- How Trump's talk of tariffs could impact the commodity complex.
- Who is the "mystery buyer" who is actively buying in the gold market?
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.