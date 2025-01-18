Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) is a clinical-stage biotech focusing on genetically defined diseases with Bezuclastinib. This candidate has 3 ongoing late-stage trials for AdvSM, non-AdvSM, and GIST. I believe that If COGT is successful with these trials it
Cogent Biosciences: Buy The Pullback For Bezuclastinib's 2025 SM And GIST Data
Summary
- Bezuclastinib is COGT’s main value driver, currently undergoing 3 late-stage trials for SM and GIST.
- COGT’s SUMMIT Part 2 for nonAdvSM will give us decisive data in July 2025, which I consider its main catalyst this year.
- Bezuclastinib could target an aggregate TAM of up to $2.5 billion across NonAdvSM, AdvSM, and GIST, which dwarves its current market cap.
- The company also has a solid cash runway of about 1.9 years and should be sufficient until we see its main catalyst play out.
- This is why I think the recent 34% decline is actually a good speculative “Buy” opportunity for investors betting on Bezuclastinib’s 2025 upcoming data.
