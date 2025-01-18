Amazon: Path To $270 By End 2025
Summary
- Amazon's stock appreciated 45% in 2024 thanks to the perfect storm of strong US GDP and computing moving towards cloud.
- AWS's accelerating growth and improved operating margins in retail signal a strong return potential in 2025 despite higher interest rates.
- Amazon's valuation remains attractive, trading at a discount to its historical P/OCF, offering potential 25% annual returns.
- Amazon's diversified growth, efficiency improvements, and AWS-AI integration make it an attractive long-term play.
