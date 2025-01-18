TNA: Small Caps Remain Cheap At The Start Of 2025
Summary
- The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF seeks to deliver 300% (3x) the return of the Russell 2000 index.
- Russell 2000 components currently trade at a trailing earnings yield of roughly 6.2%, well above the S&P 500's 4.10% forward earnings yield.
- The outlook for Russell 2000 earnings growth is bright thanks to a strong US economy, a low payout ratio, and benefits from Fed policy normalization.
- The Russell 2000 has a circa 56% exposure to cyclical sectors, boosting performance during economic booms.
- Key risks to consider include significant drawdowns during corrections, beta slippage, and the outlook for lower US GDP growth in 2025-2035.
