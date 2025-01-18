Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is a data storage technology company that provides flash-based storage solutions that help companies organize and manage their data. The company’s high-performance, reliable, and scalable storage solutions are a competitive advantage in a fast growing market.
Pure Storage: Seeing Upside Into Fiscal 2026 Guidance
Summary
- Pure Storage's strong quarterly results and hyperscaler win signal potential for significant revenue growth, particularly from its rapidly expanding Subscription revenue stream.
- Subscription revenue, expected to surpass 50% of total revenue next year, will accelerate overall growth and improve gross margins, despite slower Product revenue growth.
- The hyperscaler win, while financially impactful starting FY27, establishes Pure Storage as a key player in the hyperscale market, driving future revenue and margin expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.