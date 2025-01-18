What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street on Friday surged to its best weekly performance since the post-election rally in November 2024. After a topsy-turvy December and a rocky start to the new year, the bulls came roaring back over the past couple of days.
Wednesday, in particular, saw the three major averages post their best intraday advance since November 6, 2024, while the bond market also saw some much-needed relief. The primary driver of the moves was the core consumer price index (CPI) reading for December 2024, which surprised to the downside. The favorable inflation data reignited bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to ease monetary policy.
Sentiment this week was also boosted by a strong start to the earnings season in the form of solid quarterly results from major banks. JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Morgan Stanley (MS) all delivered quarterly beats driven by investment management activity and trading gains in what was a massive year for markets in 2024. The earnings calendar will turn into a deluge from next week, with some of the biggest companies in the world on deck.
Also in focus will be U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Investors continue to be concerned about the inflationary effects of Trump's proposed policies, including tariffs.
For the week, the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) advanced +2.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) climbed +2.5%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) surged +3.7%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow +3.7% to 43,488. S&P 500 +2.9% to 5,997. Nasdaq +2.5% to 19,630. Russell 2000 +3.9% to 2,273. CBOE Volatility Index -18.3% to 15.97.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +1.3%. Utilities +4.3%. Financials +6.1%. Telecom +1.3%. Healthcare +0.3%. Industrials +4.8%. Information Technology +1.6%. Materials +6.%. Energy +6.1%. Consumer Discretionary +4.%. Real Estate +4.8%.
World Indices
London +3.1% to 8,505. France +3.8% to 7,710. Germany +3.4% to 20,903. Japan -1.9% to 38,438. China +2.3% to 3,242. Hong Kong +2.7% to 19,584. India -1.0% to 76,619.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +2.2% to $77.39/bbl. Gold +1.2% to $2,748.7/oz. Natural Gas -1% to 3.948. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.622.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.26%. USD/JPY -0.88%. GBP/USD -0.34%. Bitcoin +9.2%. Litecoin +23.1%. Ethereum +2.6%. XRP +24.2%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) +17%. United Rentals (URI) +15%. Schlumberger (SLB) +13%. Albemarle (ALB) +13%. Intel (INTC) +12%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Moderna (MRNA) -19%. Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) -12%. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) -9%. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) -6%. Target (TGT) -6%.
