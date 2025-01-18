It has been more than 2.5 years since I last covered Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). In my article, published in July 2022, I stated that the stock’s valuation was matching its growth potential, and I rated the stock
Emerson Electric: Not A Bargain At The Moment
Summary
- Emerson Electric's stock performed well, with a 57% total return, but valuation multiples have expanded, making it a less attractive investment now.
- Fiscal 2024 results showed solid growth in revenue and free cash flow, but EPS was distorted by discontinued operations.
- Management's guidance for 2025 is optimistic, with moderate growth expected in sales, EPS, and free cash flow.
- Emerson Electric is fairly valued, with potential high single-digit returns, but better investment opportunities may exist. Rating changed from "Buy" to "Hold".
