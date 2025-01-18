There are quite a few reasons for contrarian investors to be bullish on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) after the 48% selloff since the all-time highs in March last year. However, I have one (ridiculously simple) reason why I am not buying the dip, at
AMD May Need A Reset Before Its Next Rally
Summary
- I have a high conviction that AMD will guide strong double-digit growth in its data center segment in 2025, fueled by hyperscalers' planned $300 billion in capital expenditures.
- However, AMD's client, gaming, and embedded segments show modest growth potential, while contributing 50% of revenue. This limited upside in 2025 raises concerns about the justification of AMD's current valuation.
- I expect a potential selloff if management's guidance for non-data center segments falls short of the Street’s high expectations for FY 2025.
- I'm not shorting AMD due to expensive puts. I'll wait for a potential post-earnings dip before reconsidering my thesis. $100 could be a good entry point for a long position.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.