There were four important macro developments to note in recent days. First, the recent string of US economic data was firmer than expected and GDP looks to have expanded close to 3% in Q4. With the help of guidance
Week Ahead: Book-Ended By Trump's Inauguration And The BOJ Rate Decision
Summary
- Market participants should be braced for the possibility of a tumultuous week in the capital markets.
- The dollar is underpinned by the outperformance of the US economy, which takes off pressure on the Federal Reserve to reduce monetary restraint.
- The exchange continues to be sensitive to the direction of US 10-year yield and to speculation about the trajectory of BOJ policy.
- Even before Trump's threat of tariffs on Mexico, there were many critics in Canada and the US that were concerned about Mexico's imports from China.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense