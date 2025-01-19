High-Yield Heroes - 3 Of The S&P 500's Biggest Payers

Jan. 19, 2025 7:30 AM ETMO, VZ, PFE
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(15min)

Summary

  • In the world of speculative investments like meme coins, the "Greater Fool Theory" thrives. While some see huge profits, I prefer the stability of dividend stocks for steady growth.
  • While others chase speculative investments, I remain firmly focused on dividend stocks, a strategy based on real value and tangible cash returns, not fleeting trends.
  • The stocks I discuss offer impressive yields and solid growth potential, providing income-focused investors with consistent and reliable returns over the long term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Economic Soft Landing

DNY59

Introduction

I never expected to write the following sentence:

The incoming president has just launched a meme coin.

Both his Truth Social and his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts announced the $TRUMP coin just before 10 PM EST on Friday. Roughly an

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
39.34K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News