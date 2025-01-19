With the stock markets continuing to exhibit wobbly trading in the first few weeks of 2025, my focus has remained to maintain exposure to growth stocks, but only high-quality names that are also trading at a reasonable
Confluent: Excellent Growth At An Even Better Price
Summary
- Confluent is a terrific "growth at a reasonable price" software stock that has only seen its share price rise ~20% over the past year, despite strong growth.
- Confluent, founded by creators of open-source Apache Kafka, offers a data streaming platform crucial for real-time applications, benefiting from substantial secular tailwinds.
- Confluent's horizontal software platform serves diverse industries, boasting blue-chip clients like JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, and Walmart, with an estimated $60 billion TAM.
- CFLT stock trades at ~7x forward revenue, well below other software peers, growing at a mid-20s pace. My price target on Confluent is $32, based on 8.5x EV/FY25 revenue.
