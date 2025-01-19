BAMV: Fundamentals Not Competitive With Low Cost Large-Cap Value Peers

Summary

  • BAMV is an actively managed fund comprised of 30 U.S. stocks chosen based on market cap, reputation, value, growth, relevance to investors, and third-party financial ratings.
  • I compared BAMV to four active and passive large-cap value ETF peers to see if they offered a similarly attractive factor mix to save on BAMV's 0.95% expense ratio.
  • Surprisingly, I found BAMV's peers were just as strong on the value factor while offering better sales growth, earnings growth, and quality metrics, even after adjusting for sector composition differences.
  • Instead, I suspect BAMV's "secret sauce" is its implied ability to overweight the right sectors at the right time. Currently, this means Health Care.
  • While certainly possible, BAMV's short track record means it's more of an experiment right now than a likelihood. I don't recommend being a part of it, especially when other lower-cost alternatives exist.

Close-up financial advisor using digital platform invest Etf and bond from digital app

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Brookstone Value Stock ETF (BATS:BAMV) is an actively managed large-cap value ETF comprised of 30 U.S. securities believed to be trading at or below the advisor's fair market value estimate. However, after calculating a

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

