Net Lease Office Properties: 2025 Update
Summary
- NLOP has disposed of a third of its properties, generating $371m in sales, and is on track to reach net debt zero by end of 2024.
- Remaining property value is estimated at $661m, with $703m of future value to distribute, translating to $47.50 per share (~50% upside).
- Risks include potential discounts on large property sales and extended liquidation timelines, but ongoing rent collections provide a safety net.
- Interest rates will impact liquidation values, but NLOP's successful sales in a tough market suggest they can navigate future challenges.
