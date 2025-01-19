The Week Ahead

Wall Street will see a holiday-shortened week ahead, but it will still be plenty busy.



Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and also Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President. Sentiment has been pressured by concerns over the inflationary impact of his policies, and investors will be paying close attention to the executive orders announced in the first days and weeks of the new administration.



The earnings season will kick into second gear from next week, with a deluge of quarterly reports from some of the biggest companies in the world. High-profile names include Netflix (NFLX), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), American Express (AXP) and Verizon (VZ).



Market participants will also be watching the S&P 500 (SP500) as the benchmark index nears record levels following this week's boost from favorable inflation data.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 21 - Netflix, Prologis (PLD), Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), 3M (MMM), and Capital One Financial (COF). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 22 - Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), GE Vernova (GEV), Travelers (TRV), and United Airlines Holdings (UAL). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 23 - Intuitive Surgical Group (ISRG), Union Pacific (UNP), Elevance Health (ELV), CSX (CSX), and American Airlines Group (AAL). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 24 - American Express, Verizon Communications (VZ), NextEra Energy (NEE), and HCA Healthcare (HCA). See the full earnings calendar.