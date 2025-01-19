Hafnia Limited: High Dividend Yield Combined With Significant Upside Potential
Summary
- Hafnia's fleet of 115 vessels, with an average age of 8.8 years, positions it well in the product tanker market, offering stable operational performance.
- The latest report for 3Q24 delivered strong results with YoY growth across all stages: revenue, EBITDA, and net income.
- Sanctions on shadow fleet-related entities and constrained tanker supply are expected to drive strong tanker day rates in 2025, benefiting Hafnia investors.
- Hafniaoffers a robust balance sheet, profitable operations, and a 23% LTM dividend yieldat a 35% discount to NAV. The company gets a Strong Buy.
