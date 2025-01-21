Overvaluation And Record Highs: Why The Bull Market Might Still Have Room To Run

Summary

  • The stock market’s brief downturn appears to be ending. The S&P is close to setting fresh record highs, driven by better-than-expected inflation data and solid economic growth.
  • Recent CPI and real-time metrics suggest inflation is moderating, helping to calm investor fears. The bond market has reacted positively, with yields dipping and rate-cut expectations growing.
  • With big tech leading the way, corporate profits are forecast to enjoy double-digit growth through 2027—bolstered by record buybacks and improving profit margins.
  • While the S&P is trading above fair value by about 15% to 17%, many high-quality “blue-chip bargains” remain available—offering substantial upside and potential Buffett-like annual returns.
  • Models from the Atlanta and New York Feds indicate annualized GDP growth in the 3% range, reflecting strong consumer demand, healthy labor markets, and an overall supportive environment for equity investors.
open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

The minor market pullback that began in early December appears to be ending.

On a closing basis, the market bottomed on Friday, January 10th (the blowout jobs report).

On an intraday (including pre-market) basis, it bottomed Monday morning (before the market opened).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

