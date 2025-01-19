Back on December 2 of last year, I concluded that TXN was "stuck in the middle" and assigned a "borderline hold" rating. It has been a sloppy market since that time, though semiconductor stocks have rallied a bit. TXN has not. With earnings hitting this Thursday, I
Texas Instruments: 'Green Shoots' Increase Optimism, But With Caution (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Texas Instruments is upgraded to a buy from hold, based on reward modestly outweighing risk, intermediate-term.
- This is a bit of a "sleeper" in the tech sector, given its high relative yield and dominance in a "not very sexy" part of the semiconductor business.
- This a tough market for yield stocks, so I give the nod to TXN, since the chart pattern will help me recognize quickly if my analysis is off.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden YARP Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.