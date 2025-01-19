FirstEnergy: This Utility Is Very Attractively Priced

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(22min)

Summary

  • FirstEnergy Corp. is a major regulated electric utility serving 6 million customers across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, with a $47.52 billion enterprise value.
  • Despite a 10.50% stock rise, FirstEnergy underperformed the S&P 500 and U.S. Utilities Index over 14 months, which saw over 30% gains in the same period.
  • FirstEnergy's $26 billion capital spending plan (2024-2028) aims to meet rising electricity demand, especially from AI data centers, promising future revenue growth.
  • The company's stable interest expenses and improved financial leverage make it an attractive investment, despite recent market performance lagging behind sector indices.
  • The company appears to be attractively priced relative to its peers and the broader utility sector.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Drone view of electricity pylon

Justin Paget

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is a regulated electric utility company that primarily operates in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. The company’s website offers the following description of its business:

FirstEnergy’s regulated distribution companies form one of

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.46K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News