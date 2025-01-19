Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is the second-largest public bitcoin mining company by market cap, behind MARA Holdings (MARA). I recently shared an article about MARA Holdings where I rated them a strong buy for the
Buying Riot Platforms For Bitcoin Yield
Summary
- Riot Platforms is the second largest public bitcoin mining company by market cap, highlighting its significant presence in the industry.
- The company has aggressive expansion plans to grow its hashrate to 100 EH/s over the coming years while increasing miner efficiency.
- RIOT has begun to implement a debt and equity financing strategy to acquire and hold more bitcoin, to enhance its bitcoin yield.
- The company stands to benefit more from the bitcoin bull market given its bitcoin mining operations.
