Summary

  • I recommend holding the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF due to expected oil market surplus and increased global supply, which should pull prices down.
  • The ETF aims to replicate twice the daily return of the Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index, making it suitable for short-term movements, not conservative investors.
  • Oil prices have risen over 9% this year, driven by sanctions and cold weather, but the imbalance between supply and demand will likely stabilize prices.
  • Potential risks include geopolitical tensions and new trade policies, making the current risk-return ratio unfavorable for buying a 2x leveraged ETF on WTI oil prices.

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO). Prices started the year with a surprise, but the oil market is expected to show a surplus of 0.75 million barrels/day due to the increase

More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

