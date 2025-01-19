For quite a while now, I have been a fan of the midstream/pipeline industry. Generally speaking, the companies in this space are stable cash cows. They might not be growing at all that rapid a pace, but they are high quality businesses that

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!